Someone Is Selling Jerry Sandusky's 1986 Championship Ring On eBay Right Now

A Penn State fanatic and collector bought Jerry Sandusky’s 1986 championship ring three years ago and now, he’s selling it on eBay. He’s looking to get more than $10,000 for it.



He told Deadspin:

“I’ve been thinking about selling it for a year, and I thought, hell, I could use the money. The timing is right.”

He also said if Joe Paterno ends up retiring, he may pull the ring from eBay so he could hold on to it.

The seller admitted to Deadspin, it sounds horrible trying to make money off of this scandal, and compared it to artwork the Nazis stole during World War II.

The bidding is currently more than $2,000, and going up.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.