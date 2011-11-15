Jerry Sandusky Admits To Bob Costas He Showered With Young Boys But Says He's Not A Pedophile

Photo: YouTube

An exclusive interview with Bob Costas and Jerry Sandusky airs tonight at 10 pm in which Sandusky admits that he should not have showered with young boys.NBC’s Jessica Hopper has released part of the transcript here.



From the interview:

“I could say that I have done some of those things. I have horsed around with kids I have showered after workouts. I have hugged them and I have touched their legs without intent of sexual contact,” Sandusky said.

But he still says he’s innocent, and not a pedophile.

Tune in to NBC’s Rock centre tonight at 10 pm to which the full exclusive with Costas.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.