Report: Jerry Sandusky Was At Dick's Sporting Goods Yesterday 'In Full PSU Attire'

Alleged child molester and the former coach who has brought Penn State to its knees was spotted at Dick’s Sporting Goods around State College yesterday.From Ben Jones of StateCollege.com:
Per a source, Sandusky was at Dick’s Sporting goods yesterday, in “full PSU attire”
Sandusky is free on bail pending his hearing on 40 counts of alleged sexual child abuse.
