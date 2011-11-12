Jerry Sandusky Could Be Sentenced To 460 Years In Prison

Photo: AP

Jerry Sandusky could be sentenced to a maximum of 460 years in prison if found guilty of all charges in the Penn State sexual abuse case. This is according to the criminal complaint obtained by myfoxphilly.com.The complaint outlines the charges against Sandusky and includes:



Six counts of “deviate sexual intercourse with an underage complainant,” a first-degree felony. Each count carries a maximum sentence of 40 years.

Four counts of “unlawful contact with a minor,” a first-degree felony. Each count carries a maximum sentence of 20 years.

One count of “aggravated indecent assault,” a second-degree felony. That count carries a maximum sentence of 10 years.

Nine counts of various third-degree felonies that each carry a maximum sentence of five years.

In addition to the 20 felony charges, there are 20 additional misdemeanour charges that carry maximum sentences of 2-5 years each.

The six charges of “deviate sexual intercourse” are associated with three of the six victims. Sandusky is charged with having sexual intercourse with “Victim 4” on three occasions and with “Victim 1” on two occasions.

