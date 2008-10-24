Jerry's Promise To Yahoos: I'll Fire You Before The Holidays

When will Yahoo (YHOO) finally drop the axe on 10% of its workforce? “We want to do it before the holidays,” Yahoo CEO Jerry Yang told BoomTown’s Kara Swisher during a phone interview.



Til then, Jerry says he’s planning several long nights of the soul:

We have consolidation and organizational corrections to make. In the long term, we will look at our whole portfolio and are now asking ourselves in each case if we need to be in this business. We’re asking ourselves–should we sell it or should we shut it down?

We’re glad to hear Jerry sounds so ready to make hard decisions. But fool me once, shame on…

Unfortunately, Jerry’s talk sounds too much like his failed “no sacred cows” quest of 2007 for us to get too excited about Yahoo finally getting back on the right track. For example, we think Yahoo should sell the whole ad network business and focus on selling its own inventory, but given all the acquisitions it has made over the past two years, this seems unlikely.

