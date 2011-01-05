Panthers Owner Not Optimistic About Avoiding A Lockout Despite What Roger Goodell Says

AP

Yesterday the NFL released a letter from Commissioner Roger Goodell with the hopeful phrase “I know we can and will reach an agreement.”Some of the key owners he represents don’t feel the same way. Jerry Richardson, who owns the Carolina Panthers and is a co-chairman of the NFL’s labour committee, made his pessimism known during a press conference to discuss his coaching search.



Lawyers representing the NFLPA keep asking for “more money and less work,” Richardson said.

Apparently Goodell was aware of Richardson’s stance and remarks, and was comfortable with Richardson voicing his opinion.

The playoffs haven’t even started and the posturing has already begun.

