Jerry Rice Sold His Custom-Built 'Smart Home' For $US9 Million

Jerry Rice has finally sold his Bay Area estate this week for $US9 million,

according to Realtor.com.

The house is fantastic. It has six bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, a movie theatre, a pool house, and even a gift-wrapping room.

It’s also a custom-built “smart home,” letting the buyer control security and various appliances from anywhere on Earth, Trulia reports.

Rice listed the place $US22 million back in 2007, but only sold it this week.

