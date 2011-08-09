JERRY RICE: Randy Moss Was Lazy

Photo: AP Images

Jerry Rice, known to many as the best wide receiver to ever set foot on the field, had some harsh words for Randy Moss on ESPN Radio this morning.Rice said that Moss was more talented than him, but Moss didn’t work hard enough.



“It was hard for me to swallow because I was not as talented and I had to work harder,” Rice said. “To see a guy with that much talent not give it 100 per cent, it was almost like a little slap in the face. But Randy was Randy.”

Rice said he thinks Moss could have been one of the greatest with a better work ethic, but you never knew what you were going to get with him.

“Sometimes you’d get the unbelievable guy, the amazing guy. Other times you’d get the guy that took a couple plays off.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.