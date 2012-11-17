Jerry Rice Is Selling His Custom-Built 'Smart Home' For $10.5 Million

Photo: AP and pierrebuljan.com

Jerry Rice re-listed his Bay Area estate this week for $10.5 million, according to Trulia.The house is fantastic. It has six bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, a movie theatre, a pool house, and even a gift-wrapping room.



It’s also a custom-built “smart home,” letting the buyer control security and various appliances from anywhere on Earth, Trulia reports.

Rice had the place sold for $11 million last summer, but the deal fell through.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.