Jerry Jones To Players: "I Guess We're Going To Have To Show You To Get Your Attention"

Photo: AP

Sports Illustrated’s Jim Trotter has a recap of the final day of NFL’s labour negotiations that includes this fascinating tidbit about Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and his attempt to intimidate the players.Just hours before the first deadline approached, the full owners committee faced off against the full player’s committee. Then Jones tried to lay down the law.



“I don’t think we’ve got your attention,” Jones said to the players, several of whom recounted the incident to SI. “You clearly don’t understand what we’re saying, and we’re not hearing what you’re saying. So I guess we’re going to have to show you to get your attention.”

Jones tapped his fists together for emphasis—the players interpreted it as a sign that a lockout was coming—then stood and walked toward the door. As he reached the end of the table, Panthers owner Jerry Richardson, another labour hawk, began to rise, but Robert Kraft of the Patriots, who was sitting next to him, put a hand on Richardson’s forearm and kept him from going.

The players, for their part, were unamused.

If Jones’s intention was to intimidate the players, he failed. “I think everybody in the room thought it was overly dramatic, almost hilarious,” one player said. “It was like a Jerry Maguire moment. You know, ‘I’m leaving. Who’s coming with me?’ I know it didn’t scare any of us.”

Read the full article at SI.com >



