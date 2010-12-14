Jerry Jones Owns Up To The Terrible Football Team He Built

Photo: AP

Jerry Jones is the only owner in the NFL who is also his team’s general manager.That means he has total control over the players he puts on the field — but he also receives total blame when they are bad.



However, unlike many owners Jones accepts that responsibility, admitting on 60 Minutes last night that he would be fired if he worked for any other owner.

He said before the season that his Dallas Cowboys were the best team “on paper.” The team is 4-9 with just one division win.

Yet, Jones admits that he has only himself to blame and he has some soul searching to do this offseason.

Jones has been described as arrogant, greedy, and controlling, but one thing he is not is delusional. He is aware of his own failings and though he insists on doing things his way, he doesn’t try to shift the blame to others when it doesn’t work out.

He’s also an innovator. His lawsuits against the NFL opened the door to the billion-dollar licensing deals that made him (and the rest of the league) filthy rich. He’s a old school salesman who relies on his own charisma to close deals.

Some other highlights from the 60 Minutes interview:

The Cowboys were losing a $1 million a month when he bought them in 1989. Now, the franchise is worth more than $1 billion.

Jones’ son tried to physically restrain him from giving Deion Sanders a $13M signing bonus. It didn’t work and Sanders is going into the Hall of Fame as Cowboy next year.

25 years ago, Jones couldn’t pay his bills and still lives in fear that he could lose it all again.

One-quarter of all NFL memorabilia sold bears a Cowboys logo.

Watch the entire segment below.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.