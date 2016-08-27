Jerry Jones reacts to video allegedly showing star rookie Ezekiel Elliott at a marijuana dispensary: 'It's not good'

Otto Greule Jr./Getty Ezekiel Elliott made his preseason NFL debut on Thursday.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is not happy with star rookie running back Ezekiel Elliott after a TMZ video appeared to show Elliott in a legal marijuana dispensary in Seattle.

The video briefly shows Elliott standing in the shop, Herban Legends, but according to TMZ, he was not seen a purchase.

Marijuana is legal in Washington, but it is not a legal substance in the NFL and can lead to a suspension if a player tests positive for it.

On Friday, Jones commented on the video, saying it’s “not good.”

“Well, I think that, in and of itself, the reason we are talking about it is in a way part of the learning process,” Jones said, via the Star-Telegram. “But it’s not good. It’s just not good. It’s just not good.”

He continued:

“Again that’s a part of just really getting the big picture here. No matter if you played at whatever level there is a picture here of interest. So again, I’m aware of it. I heard the report and I would know how he is. And he needs to look at that and the other thing is it’s just not good. I don’t want to say anymore. I do want us do things that in general while it may not be wrong it’s just not good.”

According to TMZ, Elliott was not seen making a purchase. He also took a picture with a fan nearby the shop.

Elliott is also being investigated by the NFL and the district attorney in Columbus, Ohio regarding a domestic violence accusation from his ex-girlfriend.

The Cowboys will open up the season with three players, Randy Gregory, Rolando McClain, and DeMarcus Lawrence, suspended for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.

Elliott’s representative chose not to comment when reached by Business Insider.

