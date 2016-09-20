Jerry Jones' record purchase of the Dallas Cowboys continues to pay off big time

In 1989, Jerry Jones purchased the Dallas Cowboys for $140 million.

The sale marked the first time anybody had ever paid more than $100 million for a sports team and it came just five years after the previous owner, H. R. (Bum) Bright, had purchased the Cowboys for $60 million. But if there was any thought at the time that Jones overpaid for a team that went 3-13 the year before, that has since been erased, several-fold.

In the 2000s, the value of the Cowboys franchise hovered around 30-60% more than that of the average NFL franchise. However, over the last eight years, the Cowboys valuation has grown 148% from $1.61 billion to $4.20 billion, according to the latest valuations by Forbes, while the average franchise has increased 125% from $1.04 billion to $2.34 billion.

