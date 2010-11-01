Jerry Jones Apologizes To Cowboys Fans For His Awful Team

Photo: AP

After the Cowboys painful 35-17 loss to woeful Jacksonville on Sunday, team owner Jerry Jones apologized to fans, taking full responsibility for the team’s terrible season. “I’m embarrassed. Of course I am. And, to every fan, I should have and do take the ultimate, ultimate responsibility. I do. That’s the way we’re structured. That’s the way I run it. There’s no question that I have the plan and executing it to have the best players and the best coaching that we can have. I’m dumbfounded that we are 1-7.



I’m very, very, very sorry to our fans. You should have better than this.”

Thing are so bad, that Jones can’t even remember his team’s record. They’re actually 1-6.

