Jerry: I'm Absolutely The Right Guy To Lead Yahoo

From the Kara Swisher interview:



[I]n this uncertain environment, I think I am absolutely the right person [to lead Yahoo]. Times like this require a leader who really understands this company and its customers, and I think I do. The world is a different place today than even a month ago and I think I am the best person to guide Yahoo through this volatile time.

See Also: Jerry’s Promise To Yahoos: I’ll Fire You Before the Holidays

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.