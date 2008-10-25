Jerry: I'm Absolutely The Right Guy To Lead Yahoo

Henry Blodget

From the Kara Swisher interview:

[I]n this uncertain environment, I think I am absolutely the right person [to lead Yahoo]. Times like this require a leader who really understands this company and its customers, and I think I do. The world is a different place today than even a month ago and I think I am the best person to guide Yahoo through this volatile time.

