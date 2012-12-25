HOUSE OF THE DAY: Ad Mogul Jerry Della Femina Sells Hamptons House At $15 Million Discount, Blames Obama

Photo: Corcoran

After several years on the market and several price chops, ad mogul Jerry Della Femina has sold his sprawling Hamptons estate for $25 million, The New York Post reports.



Della Femina, who initially tried to get $40 million for the property, blamed President Obama for forcing him out of town.

“I want the proceeds of this sale to go to my kids and my grandkids,” he told The Post’s Jennifer Gould Keil and Selim Algar. “I don’t want my money going to Obama, and that’s what’s going to happen in the New Year. That’s why I sold right now, that’s why I wanted to get this done.”

“I’m basically the loser in Obama’s class warfare,” he added.

Curbed Hamptons has heard that the buyer is David Zaslav, the CEO of Discovery Networks and the third-highest paid CEO in America.

The East Hampton house has eight bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms, and sits on nearly 1.7 acres.

