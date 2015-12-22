The 76ers' new executive had a damning criticism of what the team has done wrong

Two weeks after the Philadelphia 76ers announced they had hired Jerry Colangelo as a “special advisor” to oversee all basketball operations, Colangelo made an appearance on SportsCenter Monday and opened up about the lack of basketball knowledge within the Sixers organisation.

Colangelo, who formerly headed USA Basketball, noted that he didn’t want to speak negatively about the Sixers organisation, but when asked about his decision to hire Mike D’Antoni as an associate head coach, Colengelo spoke frankly about his observations on personnel within the organisation, and suffice it to say, he didn’t sound impressed.

From SportsCenter:

“If anything, I felt there was, in taking inventory in Philadelphia … there’s kind of a lack of basketball-knowledgeable people, who have played the game, coached the game. So I think in structuring an organisation, look for where you need to add things, fill in the voids, and I think Mike D’antoni is a great addition to the staff”

In hiring Colangelo, the Sixers effectively put an end to general manager Sam Hinkie’s infamous “process” — the tanking strategy that has seen the Sixers regularly finish at the bottom of the Eastern Conference in order to land in the top of the lottery.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, who reportedly had some influence in the Sixers’ decision to hire Colangelo, told FiveThirtyEight on Monday that he was not a fan of the process.

While the 76ers’ plan has helped to acquire a slew of draft picks and some promising young players, there have been plenty of criticisms including the lack of competitiveness on the court and the lack of veteran leadership to help mentor the young core.

This season the Sixers are an abysmal 1-28, but could have as many as three first-round picks in the 2016 Draft. Depending on their luck in the lottery, the Sixers could go from the NBA’s punching bag to a team filled with young, promising players. But as Colangelo’s words on SportsCenter seem to illustrate, the problems in Philadelphia cut much deeper than just the 12-man roster.

