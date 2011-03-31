'Pirates Of The Caribbean 5' Will Be A Stand Alone Adventure: Jerry Bruckheimer

It was announced in mid-January that Terry Rossio had been hired back by Walt Disney Pictures to pen Pirates of the Caribbean 5, albeit without his usually writing partner Ted Elliott.

While at CinemaCon in Las Vegas this week, producer Jerry Bruckheimer gave an update on this information, revealing that the screenplay is already in the process of being written. And that Pirates of the Caribbean 5 will be a stand alone adventure for Captain Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp), much like the upcoming Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides.

It was originally believed that Pirates of the Caribbean 5 and Pirates of the Caribbean 6 would be one giant continuation of a single story, much like the last two chapters: Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest and Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End.

It is not known if any of the new characters from Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides will eventually pop up in Pirates of the Caribbean 5 and Pirates of the Caribbean 6, or if any of the old crew, such as Orlando Bloom and Keira Knightley will make an appearance.

It wasn’t announced when these two sequels will go into production, but it is expected that they will shoot back to back.

Pirates of the Caribbean 5 is in development and will star Johnny Depp.

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides comes to theatres May 20th, 2011 and stars Johnny Depp, Geoffrey Rush, Penélope Cruz, Ian McShane, Richard Griffiths, Judi Dench, Stephen Graham, Gemma Ward. The film is directed by Rob Marshall.



