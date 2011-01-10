Jerry Brown Unveils His Brutal Plan To Save California

On Monday, California’s new Governor Jerry Brown will unveil his ambitious and brutal austerity plan to save California from the brink of disaster.



The Sacramento Bee (via Calculated Risk) has a great rundown of what to expect, which is basically: Cuts to almost everything.

On the chopping block are parks (eliminate the low-attended ones), libraries (cut state funding for ALL local ones), welfare (impose harsher limits on eligibility, and eliminate child care for 11 and 12-year olds), cut benefits to the elderly, blind, etc.

It goes on.

And on the revenue side, the plan is to get voters to approve a sales tax extension, which will be tied to education funding. If they don’t approve it (at a June referendum), then money for schools goes.

Click here to see why California is the next Greece >

