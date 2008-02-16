Jerry Yang's Consolation Prize: $200+ Million Or More

Jerry Yang is still trying to figure out a way to keep Yahoo out of Microsoft’s clutches. But failing that, he’s at least trying to get MSFT to raise it’s $31 bid for his company.



As well he should! Not only does Jerry have a fiduciary duty to YHOO shareholders, but as a 4% owner himself, he’s got a vested interest in raising the takeout price. If he can get MSFT’s bid up to $35, his 54 million shares will be worth another $216 million. And the $40 price Yahoo has publicly insisted on would be worth another $487 million.

Meanwhile cofounder David Filo has even more at stake: The value of his 6% stake could jump by $728 million if YHOO gets its asking price.

Jerry’s stake (54.1 million shares) at:

$31: $1.67 billion

$35: $1.89 billion

$40: $2.16 billion

David’s stake (80.8 million shares) at:

$31: $2.5 billion

$35: $2.83 biliion

$40: $3.23 billion

