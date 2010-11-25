Nokia Hires A New Exec To Save Its Brand

Photo: Nokia

Nokia’s new CEO just hired a new chief marketing officer to help the once-hot mobile phone maker fix its dying brand.Meet Jerri DeVard, who will be in charge of making Nokia cool again, as head of marketing, brand management, communications, and some “industry collaboration” initiatives.



DeVard has a tall task ahead of her, as Nokia has lost most of its cachet as a high-end mobile phone company, having been passed by Apple and Google Android in terms of platform technology and mindshare.

DeVard has worked for Verizon, Citigroup, Revlon, Harrah’s, and the Pillsbury Company, and therefore should know big-co consumer marketing very well.

But now she has the challenge of taking a Finnish brand that hasn’t been big in the U.S. for a decade, and making it cool again. It won’t be easy!

