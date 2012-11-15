Hope Solo's New Husband Is An Infamous Ex-NFL Player With A Disturbing Criminal Record

Photo: AP

US soccer goalie Hope Solo and ex-NFL player Jerramy Stevens got married last night, one day after Stevens was arrested on suspicion of assault against her.Stevens was not charged after appearing in court with Solo by his side yesterday.



News of their marriage is a huge surprise to everyone — not just because they were only dating for two months, but because of Stevens’ infamous criminal record.

Solo is one of the most recognisable and marketable female athletes in the country, and she has married Jerramy Stevens, an ex-athlete with a legal history that includes a DUI, a hit-and-run, reckless driving, assault, and an accusation of rape that was never charged, but resulted in Stevens paying $300,000 in a civil suit.

In 2008, Ken Armstrong and Nick Perry of the Seattle Times wrote a long article about Stevens and the uncharged 2000 sexual assault accusation against him.

Stevens was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault in 2000 after an eyewitness saw him having sex with a University of Washington freshman against the side of a fraternity house. Witnesses claimed that the woman exhibited symptoms of a date-rape drug, but blood tests were conducted too late to be conclusive, and Stevens was not charged because prosecutors couldn’t prove that there wasn’t consent.

The woman left UW and says she suffered from depression after the incident.

The Seattle Times detailed the rest of Stevens’ legal issues in the article. Here’s the rundown:

In 1998, Stevens was charged with felony assault while he was in high school for getting in a prearranged fight and stomping on the victims’ head while he was unconscious on the ground. He agreed to a plea deal for misdemeanour assault, but tested positive for marijuana during his house arrest.

In 2000, Stevens sideswiped a car on a highway and left the scene. He was only fined $119.

In 2001, Stevens was sentenced to 90 days in jail for crashing his car into the side of a nursing home and fleeing the scene.

In 2003, Stevens was caught with two open bottles of champagne in his car. His blood-alcohol level was twice the legal limit and he was sentenced to seven days in jail for reckless driving.

In 2004, Stevens settled a civil suit brought by the accuser of the alleged 2000 sexual assault for $300,000.

In 2007, Stevens was arrested for DUI in Arizona with a blood-alcohol level 2.5x the legal limit. He served 12 days of a 30-day mandatory minimum sentence.

Recently, Stevens was arrested for allegedly attacking two bouncers at a bar in Florida in 2011. And Monday night he was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence involving Solo, but not charged.

Stevens is infamous. Players like him are the reason NFL commissioner Roger Goodell punishes off-the-field issues so harshly now.

It’s stunning that he is back in the sports world as the husband of a high-profile athlete.

