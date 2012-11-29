Hope Solo's Husband Arrested Again For Allegedly Violating His Probation

Photo: Hillsborough County

Hope Solo’s husband Jerramy Stevens was arrested in Florida this morning for allegedly violating his probation.According to the Hillsborough County booking website, Stevens was arrested at 10 a.m. and charged with possession of marijuana.



Further details are unknown.

Stevens has a lengthy criminal record.

Stevens was put on probation through 2013 in Florida after a 2010 marijuana charge, USA Today reports.

He was arrested but not charged in an alleged domestic violence incident involving Solo two weeks ago.

