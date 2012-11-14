Ex-NFL Player Arrested And Released After Alleged Domestic Violence Incident Involving Fiance Hope Solo

Solo tweeted out this picture earlier this week

Former NFL player Jerramy Stevens appeared in court today on a fourth-degree assault charge stemming from an alleged domestic violence involving Hope Solo last night.He was not charged and later released.



According to the Seattle Post-Intelligencer, the alleged incident started with Solo’s younger brother Marcus using a stun gun in a fight with “unwanted party guests.”

Marcus called the police, and was talking to them outside when Hope allegedly went out and told him not to talk to them.

The police saw a “small amount of blood on her elbow” and searched the house.

According to the police report, officers found Stevens sleeping in the upstairs bedroom, as well as a “another woman laying on the kitchen floor with a hip injury”. They saw blood on Stevens’ cheek and shirt, and he told them that it may have gotten there when Solo kissed him.

But there was also allegedly some sort of argument between Solo and Stevens, according to Chris Daniels of KING-TV:

BREAKING: Police report says Stevens and Solo were set to get married on Tuesday and argument was about whether they’d live in FL or WA — Chris Daniels (@ChrisDaniels5) November 13, 2012

Stevens has a lengthy legal history. He was arrested for punching two bouncers in March 2011. He was caught with marijuana in 2010. He was convicted of drunk driving in 2007. He was convicted of misdemeanour assault when he was in high school. He was accused but never charged with sexual assault when he was in college in 2000.

Here is a photo of Solo in court from Daniels:

