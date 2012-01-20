The Bengals Receiver Who Front-Flipped Into The Endzone Was Indicted For Drug Trafficking

Photo: YouTube

Remember Jerome Simpson, the Bengals wide receiver who landed perfectly on his feet after front-flipping into the endzone for a touchdown?He was indicted for marijuana trafficking today, and could face one to five years in prison.



From NKY.com:

Federal authorities swooped in on his Crestview Hills townhouse in September and seized a package containing 2.5 pounds of California marijuana being shipped to the residence. Inside the home investigators found about six more pounds of marijuana, scales and smoking devices.

Simpson played all 16 games for the Bengals this season, starting in 14.

