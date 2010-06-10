Jerome Kerviel: I Faked Trades

Famed rogue trader Jerome Kerviel has admitted to duping his superiors at Societe General by creating fake hedges for trades, according to Bloomberg.



The trader, who’s moves played a part in SocGen’s approximately $6.5 billion trading loss, just yesterday said he “hid nothing” from his superiors. Kerviel is on trial in Paris right now for his alleged illegal rouge trading activities.

Just last month Jerome Kerviel was spinning advice on how to deal with one’s superiors to the press.

Kerviel faces 5 years in prison and a fine of €375,000 if convicted.

