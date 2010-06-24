Jerome Kerviel's Boss Almost Breaks Into Tears Telling Kerviel That He Almost Destroyed The Bank

Photo: souklaye.files.wordpress.com

The first time he stood beside Jerome Kerviel in court, Daniel Bouton, the former CEO of Societe Generale, almost cried.From Dealbook:



His voice quavering with emotion, Mr Bouton, 60, spoke of his ”formidable anger” on learning of Kerviel’s ”monstrous” bets…

”It is not the business of a bank to risk its very existence,” Mr Bouton testified, turning to face Kerviel, who averted his gaze. ”I cannot believe for one second any of Jerome Kerviel’s supervisors were aware. I’m sorry, my dear fellow.”

Bouton retired from SocGen in May 2009 because of the “unbearable” personal attacks on him after the Kerviel scandal.

He said Kerviel shattered the trust of SocGen’s clients, shareholders and employees.

Throughout this case, Kerviel’s been dwelling on imaginary friends and saying that there’s no chance the bank wasn’t aware of his huge holdings.

It’s much easier to sympathize with Bouton’s appeal to the court. And he almost cried!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.