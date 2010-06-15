There's Only One Guy On Kerviel's Side, And The Rest Of The Witnesses Just Aren't Showing Up

The witnesses in Jerome Kerviel’s court case tell completely different stories.



Kerviel’s side of the story says that his bosses had to know of his trades. But there’s only one guy siding with him right now, the former head of trading at Soc Gen, Benoit Tailleu. The rest of the witnesses seem to be siding with Soc Gen, which argues that Kerviel acted entirely on his own and committed fraud.

And perhaps unfortunately for Kerviel, many with intimate knowledge of the bank and what happened might never share their story.

According to Business Week, 5 witnesses just didn’t show up last week.

Kerviel, the rogue trader who is accused of hiding nearly $7 billion in Soc Gen’s losses, has been continuing his trial this week and right now, it’s at a heated stand still. Each side is convinced they were right.

The one guy who’s on Kerviel’s side, Tailleu, defended the “Rogue Trader” in court last week. He said that Kerviel’s direct bosses “could not totally ignore” his activities, Business Week writes. “That is certain. It is obvious.”

That’s exactly the message Kerviel wants to get across to the court: His bosses must have known something was up.

Or, like Tailleu puts it, “It’s as if [he] had a mandate to buy 10 tons of strawberries but bought 100 tons of potatoes and the supervisor passes through the hangar every day and says nothing.”

It’s not an unreasonable argument. But since then, the court seems to have heard only arguments against Kerviel.

Christophe Mianné, head of Global Markets, told the court, “He was dishonest, disloyal, not transparent and a cheat,” Mr Mianné told the court, adding: “We don’t have a sign up at the entrance to the trading room which says ‘it is forbidden to cheat’, but that doesn’t mean you can do so, according to the Telegraph.

And yikes, Kerviel admitted yesterday that he tried to hide the large trades from his superiors.

“(I hid the positions) to save appearances,” he said yesterday, according to Reuters.

“What I was doing was obvious to everyone, but I wanted to give the impression, the appearance of a cover.”

The case continues today, so we’ll have to wait to see what happens.

Now check out the 9 other worst financial crimes of the decade –>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.