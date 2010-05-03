Rogue Trader: Feel Bad For Me, I Was Just A Prostitute In The Banking Orgy

Now Jerome Kerviel, Soc Gen’s “rogue trader” who lost the firm $7 billion in 2007, is jumping on the “everyone else did it too,” defence bandwagon.



Hey Goldman is using it.

His new book, L’engrenage, “The Vicious Spiral,” is coming out next week, just a month before his trial begins on June 8th.

In interviews given to pump the novel, he’s been saying he was just a “prostitute” in the “great banking orgy,” so he should be treated leniently.

Let’s take a look at the other claims he’ll use in the case:

I was just “a number”

I was like “a creature without any real identity”

I was “broken by the machine”

I was a crazed trading addict

His best defence is probably his low-key new lifestyle: He’s currently earning £24,000 a year as a computer programmer, according to the New Zealand Herald.

See who else joins Jerome on the list of allstars who’ve made the worst trades of all time –>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.