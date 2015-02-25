This guy went from homeless to making $25,000 for a sponsored Vine

Jerome Jarre moved to NYC unable to speak English and with no job prospects. After making Vines every day for about a year, Jarre garnered enough popularity that Gary Vaynerchuk gave him a deal to start a Vine advertising agency. Today he’s paid over $US25,000 for a sponsored Vine and $US35,000 for a Snapchat video.

