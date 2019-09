Photo: AP

The Detroit Lions agreed to trade Jerome Harrison to the Philadelphia Eagles, but he failed his physical.And it may have saved his life.



Philadelphia doctors discovered Harrison had a brain tumour. Without the trade, Harrison would have never taken a physical.

Fortunately, he is expected to be ok.

