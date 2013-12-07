Patriots Linebacker Jerod Mayo Finally Has His Own Line Of Mayo

Earlier this year, retired basketball star Shaquille O’Neal stretched the limit of branding puns with his “Soda Shaq” soda line. Now, possibly the most obvious endorsed product in the sports world has been released.

From New England Patriots All-Pro linebacker Jerod Mayo and the company that brought you Flutie Flakes comes “Jerod’s All-Pro Mayo”:

PLB Sports They sound like some intense flavours.

A variety pack of three flavours of squeezable mayonnaise goes for $US10, with a portion of the proceeds going to Boston Medical Center.

Mayo teamed with PLB Sports for the product, which worked with former Buffalo Bills quarterback Doug Flutie to create the cereal Flutie Flakes in the late 90s as a way of raising money for his autism foundation.

Among PLB Sports many other endorsed offerings are Dupuis Dijon mustard from the Pittsburgh Penguins’ Pascal Dupuis and Miggy’s Salsa from the Detroit Tigers’ Miguel Cabrera.

Mayo is launching his mayo line this Saturday at the Shaws supermarket in Brockton, Mass.

