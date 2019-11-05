Jermaine Whitehead has been cut from the Cleveland Browns after threatening to kill a fan on Twitter

AP Photo/Ron Schwane Jermaine Whitehead

NFL Safety Jermaine Whitehead was cut from the Cleveland Browns after sending off a series of threatening tweets on Sunday that the team called “totally unacceptable and highly inappropriate.”

The team said Whitehead had been placed on waivers on Monday morning.

After the Browns’ 24-19 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Whitehead had posted a series of profane-laced tweets directed at fans who were criticising his performance. In one he threatened to kill a fan.

His Twitter account was suspected before he left the locker room on Sunday night, ESPN reported.

The Browns released a statement after upon learning about the tweets.

“Jermaine Whitehead’s social media posts following today’s game were totally unacceptable and highly inappropriate,” a team spokesperson said, according to ESPN. “We immediately spoke with Jermaine upon learning of these comments. The Browns in no way condone that type of language or behaviour. This matter will be further addressed internally.”

The Browns told Business Insider they had no further comment after cutting Whitehead.

Browns player Jermaine Whitehead just got his twitter suspended 15 min after losing to the Broncos. Things are going well! pic.twitter.com/yPVPOwtHVW — Sports Nation Ohio (@SN_Ohio) November 4, 2019

The #Browns have released the following statement after LB Jermaine Whitehead went on a social media tirade attacking fans. Disturbing. pic.twitter.com/RjlQUSwO1L — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) November 4, 2019

Whitehead took to Instagram to apologise for his performance on the field, but did not acknowledge or apologise for his Twitter comments.

Instagram Jermaine Whitehead’s Instagram post that he later deleted.

“Crazy world. They line it up and say anything in the book too you,” he said. “They tell you take the high road, when yo whole life you was taught to meet fire with fire. I do apologise for my performance, but having a broke hand and a strong fear of letting my team down is my downfall. Whatever happens happens. Ain trippin. They probably gone still talk crazy but this me getting smoke off my chest. I don’t need one like.. this from me to me! Keep ya head up homie, can’t nobody f— with you. I dare em to try.”

Whitehead has since deleted the Instagram post.

Business Insider has contacted Whitehead for further comment.

