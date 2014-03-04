NBA Player Hints That His Passport Was Stolen After Missing Critical Loss In Toronto

The Golden State Warriors lost a critical game on the road in Toronto when they had to play without Jermaine O’Neal who did not have his passport and could not make the trip.

Before the game, coach Mark Jackson called the situation a “misunderstanding,” noting that he did not know if the passport was lost or stolen (via MercuryNews.com).

However, O’Neal hinted that the passport was actually stolen.

“As a leader, businessman, and father, I pride myself off being responsible, professional, and prompt!” O’Neal posted to his Twitter account. “I did not leave or lose my passport!!!”

The 104-98 loss left the Warriors just a half-game ahead of the Suns and the Mavericks for the final spot in the Western Conference playoff race. O’Neal had seen his minutes increase recently as he had started seven of the past eight games.

