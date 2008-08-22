Jermaine Dupri Not Fired By Island DefJam

Yesterday, hip-hop blog SOHH.com passed on a rumour that Jermaine Dupri was on his way out of Island DefJam, where he’s head of the urban division. The rumour cited a number of “failed projects” including Mariah Carey’s E=MC2, which sold 464,000 copies its first week. (Hardly a failure).



As it turns out, rumours of Dupri’s departure are also “completely untrue” according to Universal Music Group, Island Def Jam’s parent company.

