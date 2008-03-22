Jericho: Another Web Hit Bombs On TV

More evidence that online popularity doesn’t mean much when it comes to network TV. CBS cancelled “Jericho,” the show it brought back from the dead earlier this year. The show was supposed to have a legion of online fans, and the idea was that their fervor would somehow infect the rest of the TV audience. It didn’t.



Things started off ok in February, when the show ran during a strike-induced vacuum of original programming: It landed a respectable 7.2 million viewers on TV in its first week; augmented by another 520,000 views online. But in recent weeks its audience had slipped below 4 million.

And by the way: That online fan base? We have a suspicion it may have gotten a boost from CBS employees or at least show staffers. See if you can find the pro among the “Jericho” fans in the comments of this post.

See Also:

Quarterlife’s TV Flop: NBC’s Problem, Not The Web’s

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.