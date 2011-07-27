Olympic Silver Medalist Commits Suicide In Utah

Photo: YouTube

American skier Jeret “Speedy” Peterson committed suicide Monday night on a road just outside Salt Lake City.The Olympic silver medalist, who battled alcoholism and depression throughout his adult life, called 911 to relate his whereabouts shortly before shooting himself.



The 29-year-old won a silver medal in the men’s freestyle aerials at the 2010 Winter Games.

His death comes days after Peterson was arrested for misdemeanour drunk driving in Idaho.

He is most famous for inventing the “Hurricane”, a bold aerials trick that involves five twists and three flips.

