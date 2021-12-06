‘Succession’ star Jeremy Strong asked Chris Evans for help finding an agent early in his career

Jeremy Strong and Chris Evans went to high school together. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images; Mike Windle/Getty Images

Chris Evans and Jeremy Strong went to high school together in Sudbury, Massachusetts.

Evans considered Strong “a little bit of a celebrity” when he was a teen, he told The New Yorker.

Strong asked Evans for help finding an agent after moving to New York, but it didn’t pan out.

Jeremy Strong asked Chris Evans for assistance landing a talent agent in the early 2000s, a time period when he was struggling to get his acting career off the ground, the “Avengers” actor told The New Yorker on Sunday.

Evans, 40, was on the rise after playing high-school jock Jake Wyler in the 2001 parody “Not Another Teen Movie.” Meanwhile, Strong, 42, was brand new to New York City. He moved with dreams of making it big but instead made money waiting tables and shredding documents as a temp for a construction company.

“The first year in New York was really hard,” Strong said. “I don’t think I had any auditions. It was this feeling of being cut off from your oxygen supply.”

Packages containing his headshots and taped monologues, though hand-delivered to agencies, went unanswered.

So, he called Evans, his longtime friend and former high-school classmate.

The actor recalled picking up the phone and saying: “Holy shit, Jeremy! First of all, I can’t believe that. Second of all, this is your lucky day.”

Strong reportedly had a meeting with Evans’ agent at Creative Artists Agency (CAA), but things didn’t pan out.

Kendall Roy (played by Jeremy Strong) on ‘Succession.’ Graeme Hunter/HBO

Evans and Strong first became acquainted in the ’90s, as they were both residents of Sudbury, Massachusetts. The “Succession” actor was part of a children’s theater group called Act/Tunes. There, he met Evans’ older sister, Carly Evans.

“I was probably 9, 10, going to my sister’s shows, and even then thinking, Damn, this kid is great!” Evans told The New Yorker.

He got an up-close look at Strong’s acting skills when he enrolled at Lincoln-Sudbury Regional High School, where Strong was an upperclassman.

“He was a little bit of a celebrity in my mind,” Evans said of Strong.

A post shared by Chris Evans (@chrisevans)

They appeared together in a school production of William Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” Strong played Nick Bottom, and Evans was Demetrius.

“The cast would poke their heads through the curtain, just to watch him do his thing,” Evans remembered, continuing, “In the end, one of his characters drinks poison. I think every night the death scene grew by about thirty seconds.”

Jeremy Strong stars as Kendall Roy in ‘Succession.’ Peter Kramer/HBO

Strong and Evans have maintained their friendship in the years that followed that early 2000s phone call.

In 2011, Strong attended the 2011 premiere of Evans’ film “Puncture” at the Angelika Film Center in New York City. They were also photographed together at a party tied to the Golden Globes in 2020.