YELP CEO: Here's Why It Took So Long To IPO

Yelp went public earlier this year after eight long years of scaling its business and building trust with its consumers.
At Business Insider‘s IGNITION conference, Yelp CEO and co-founder Jeremy Stoppelman talked about the early days of Yelp and why it took so long for his company to IPO.
Watch Stoppelman below:
Produced by Business Insider Video
