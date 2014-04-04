One Of The Fed's Big 'Financial Stability Hawks' Just Announced His Resignation

REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque Federal Reserve Board of Governors member Jeremy Stein listens during an open board meeting at the Federal Reserve in Washington December 14, 2012.

This is interesting.

Jeremy Stein — one of the big advocates on the Fed board that the Fed should prevent bubbles and pursue financial stability — is resigning.

Here’s his resignation letter.

