The Linsational Run Is Over: Jeremy Lin Gets The SI Cover Jinx

Superstitious New York Knicks fans will NOT get a kick out of Jeremy Lin gracing the cover of Sports Illustrated this week.They have recent firsthand experience of what the SI cover curse entails after the New York Giants beat three teams that got the cover treatment — Green Bay Packers, San Francisco 49ers, and New England Patriots — on their way to a Super Bowl victory.



The SI cover curse has a long list of victims. Here are a few of the most noteworthy ones:

Pete Rose appeared on the cover in 1978 the same week his pursuit of Joe DiMaggio’s 56 game hit streak ended just a few games short

Quarterbacks Mark Brunell and Kerry Collins nearly led the NFL’s two new expansion teams — Jacksonville Jaguars and Carolina Panthers — to the Super Bowl, but lost in their respective conference title games after appearing on the cover in 1997

Boston Red Sox All-Star shortstop Nomar Garciaparra landed on the cover in 2001. Soon thereafter, he broke his wrist and his career went downhill from there

Brett Favre took his Minnesota Vikings to the NFC Championship game in 2010, but lost to New Orleans right after being the cover boy

SI itself ran the numbers and found that between 1954 (when the magazine launched) and 2002 37.2 per cent of the time “something unhappy happens” to those who appear on the cover.

Lin already had a so-so game Saturday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Knicks won the game, but Lin only shot 33 per cent from the floor, missed all of this three-point shot attempts, and turned the ball over six times.

Basically, the Knicks won in spite of Lin’s not-so-great performance.

This all sets up perfectly for a huge letdown against Toronto Tuesday night when Amar’e Stoudemire makes his return.

At the very least, this is good news to Carmelo Anthony and Stoudemire, seeing as fans will blame SI for the Knicks’ downward spiral, instead of their reinsertion into the lineup affecting the flow of the offence.

