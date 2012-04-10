JEREMY SIEGEL: Forget Corporate Profits, The Dow Is Going To 17,000

Joe Weisenthal

Jeremy Siegel was on Kudlow’s show last night.

He starts around the 3:40 mark.

Here are key points:

  • There’s a 50/50 shot of the Dow going to 17,000 next year.
  • There’s a 2/3 likelihood of Dow 15,000.
  • Stocks are cheaper than at any time since the 1950s.
  • Stocks are ridiculously cheap compared to bonds.
  • We don’t need profit growth at these valuation levels. Profit growth would just be a bonus.
  • In 2000, we were starting at a 30 PE ratio. It’s not surprising that the next decade was bad.
  • When you start at a 13 PE ratio, the future is much, much brighter.
  • When yous tart there, you never have had bad returns from that starting point in history.

Here’s the video:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.