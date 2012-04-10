JEREMY SIEGEL: Forget Corporate Profits, The Dow Is Going To 17,000

Jeremy Siegel was on Kudlow’s show last night.



He starts around the 3:40 mark.

Here are key points:

There’s a 50/50 shot of the Dow going to 17,000 next year.

There’s a 2/3 likelihood of Dow 15,000.

Stocks are cheaper than at any time since the 1950s.

Stocks are ridiculously cheap compared to bonds.

We don’t need profit growth at these valuation levels. Profit growth would just be a bonus.

In 2000, we were starting at a 30 PE ratio. It’s not surprising that the next decade was bad.

When you start at a 13 PE ratio, the future is much, much brighter.

When yous tart there, you never have had bad returns from that starting point in history.

Here’s the video:



