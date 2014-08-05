JEREMY SIEGEL: This Bull Market Is Not Going To Give Up

Notoriously bullish Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel told CNBC Monday morning stocks remain firmly in bull territory.

His comment comes in context of last week’s sell-off and fears over market direction.

Siegel stated that “perhaps” we are in the beginning of a correction, but ultimately he believes that “the bull market is not over”.

He added that if this is indeed a correction, then it will be a “great buying opportunity for investors”.

He stated during the interview:

“I still think the big bull is taking control of this market; I don’t think it’s going to give up. Surely there might be a correction — we always have corrections in a bull market. I actually don’t think this is going to be one of them, but if it does happen, I think it’s going to be a great buying opportunity for investors.”

Additionally, he said:

“Remember when I was on of May 2013 just after the panic when Bernanke mentioned maybe we’re going to start the tapering, and I said, “If you look at history, the bull markets do not end when the Fed starts raising interest rates. Bull markets could go on for another 9 months to 2 years.””

Last month, Siegel expressed another bullish sentiment: that the Dow is “going to get to 18 [thousand] and above”, even suggesting that it might hit 19,000, or even 20,000.

Here’s the entire interview from CNBC:

