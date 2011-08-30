Carolina Panthers Tight End Jeremy Shockey Saved A Choking Teammate's Life Yesterday

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Carolina Panthers tight end Jeremy Shockey saved teammate Ben Hartsock from choking on a piece of pork yesterday.After a chunk of pork tenderloin got caught in Hartsock’s throat, someone tried and failed to give Hartsock the Heimlich.



When it become apparent that Hartsock couldn’t breathe, Shockey hit him in the back and dislodged the pork.

The situation got “really scary” before Shockey stepped in, the Panthers told Hartsock’s agent.

“He was in good spirits and he’s real thankful for Shockey,” the agent said.

