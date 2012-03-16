Two Former Giants Players Are In A Twitter War Concerning Urinating On An Ex-Wife's Clothing

The infamous Jeremy Shockey reportedly wants to play for the Giants again and some of his former Giants teammates do not think it’s a good idea.



Retired Giants player Amani Toomer tweeted in response to the news this morning calling Shockey a “bad teammate, worse person.”

Shockey wasn’t going to just let this slide. He responded:

But that wasn’t enough, now Shockey decided to take a jab at Toomer’s personal life:

We’ll call Toomer the victor in this fight so far though, taking a little more mature road:

