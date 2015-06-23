How an obscure luxury brand increased sales by tenfold

Moschino’s sales are exploding.

The success is largely attributable to Jeremy Scott, who was named creative director in 2013.

Michelle Stein, Moschino’s holding company Aeffe’s US president, spoke to The New York Times about Scott’s influence.

Stein told the Times that having Scott at the helm of the company has been a financial boon to the company. “We’re also doing 10 times what we did before the hire in terms of sales,” she said.

“He was the ideal choice in retrospect, since he possessed many of the characteristics that Franco [Moschino, the label’s founder, who died in 1994] possessed,” she said. “Jeremy has a tongue-in-cheek approach to pop culture and his ear to the ground unlike anyone else’s.”

He is the man behind last year’s outrageous and successful McDonald’s collection.

He’s fused Moschino with pop culture staples such as Looney Tunes.

Scott’s influence is fun and a little bit wacky — like this Spongebob-themed ensemble.

He has a huge fanbase, and he’s in with the celebrity crowd. He has dressed many celebriies, including Katy Perry, whose outfit he designed for the superbowl.

She is now the face of the brand.

