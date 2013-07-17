Investigative Journalist Jeremy Scahill Schools Stephen Colbert On America's Global Kill/Capture Machine

Jeremy Scahill, the National Security Correspondent for The Nation and the best-selling author of the book “Dirty Wars: The World Is A Battlefield,” appeared on The Colbert Report last night, and things got a bit chippy — even by Stephen Colbert standards.As soon as Scahill, who also co-wrote and produced “Dirty Wars” the film, jumped into how U.S. special operations are killing innocent people in undeclared battlefields, Colbert interrupted him to defend the top secret capture/kill campaign.



And the quick back and forth continues through a number of war on terror topics.

Here’s one exchange:

Colbert: “[U.S. officials] have information on these people [that we’re killing], they just can’t tell us.”

Scahill: “That’s actually not true—”

C: “How do you know that? They’re telling us that they have—”

S: “Because Stephen —”

C: “Wait. … They say that they have it, but they can’t tell us because then the enemy will know the means by which they got that information.”

S: “So you have an undying faith of the Obama’s administration’s ability to tell the truth on these issues?”

C: “No No. I believe in our troops, the finest in the world—”

S: “This isn’t about the troops—”

C: “It is about our troops.”

Eventually Scahill appears to get the best of the host when Colbert says : “Thank you so much for joining me. I’ve gotta to catch a cab.” Brilliant stuff.

Check out the video:



