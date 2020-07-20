Jeremy Roenick is suing NBC Sports because he claims he was discriminated against for being a straight man and a Trump supporter

Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Images NHL Alumni Jeremy Roenick speaks during the Gala Fundraiser on September 28, 2015 in Johnstown, Pennsylvania.

Former National Hockey League star Jeremy Roenick is suing NBC Sports for wrongful termination, claiming he’s been discriminated against because he’s a straight man and a Trump supporter.

The ex-hockey player, who was commentating for the network, was fired earlier this year after he made derogatory and sexual comments about having a threesome with his wife and co-host Kathryn Tappen.

In the lawsuit, Roenick also claims that the network’s executive producer discriminated against him because he was a Trump supporter in 2016.

Former National Hockey League star Jeremy Roenick has sued NBC Sports for wrongful termination, claiming he’s been discriminated against by the network for being a straight man and a Trump supporter.

Roenick, 50, who worked at the network as a commentator since 2010, was fired earlier this year after his sexual comments about his co-host, Kathryn Tappen, during a Barstool Sports’ “Spittin Chiclets” podcast that came out in December, the Daily Mail reported.

On the podcast, the former hockey player discussed a vacation to Portugal with his wife and Tappen and said that it would be “really good” to have a threesome with them.

“I’m swimming with my wife and Kathryn, and they have got their bikinis on, and they look f***in’ smokin’. Arse and boobs everywhere. It’s great,” he said, according to Variety.

After Roenick released an apology video, he was informed by NBC Sports executive producer Sam Flood in February that he was fired from the network.

Now, in lawsuit papers seen by Variety, Roenick is accusing the sports network of “violating the state law against discrimination based on gender and sexual orientation.”

The suit points to a spoof promo video aired by NBC during the 2018 winter Olympics in which commentator Johnny Weir used vulgar language and joked about having an affair with co-host Tara Lepinski. It notes that neither were suspended or terminated, Variety reported.

Roenick said that he had told Flood that Weir used “colourful commentary” during the video. The executive allegedly responded that Weir “is gay and can say whatever.”

He also alleges that the network discriminated against him because he was an outspoken Trump supporter, claiming that Flood had previously made remarks about Trump to him, such as “your boy is messing up this country.”

The lawsuit also mentions an instance when the ex-hockey player asked Flood if he could speak at the Republican National Convention in 2016. The executive allegedly replied: “I’m not saying what you can do. You know who you work for. You work for NBC. That would not look good on your NBC record,” according to Variety.

Roenick played 20 NHL seasons before moving into television in 2010.

NBC Sports has been approached for comment but did not respond in time for this publication.

