Jeremy Renner teases first image from set of the next 'Captain America' movie

“Captain America: Civil War,” the third chapter in the “Captain America” series and the next big followup to “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” started production back in May in Atlanta, Georgia.

As the cast begins filming, we’re starting to get some very brief teases from the set.

The latest comes from Jeremy Renner, who plays Hawkeye in the “Avengers” films.

He’ll be back in “Civil War,” and he showed off a note presumably left for cast members wishing them a good time shooting the film.

Check out the image below:

Here’s a larger version of the image:

The image teases an impeding battle between Captain America and Iron Man which is at the center of the 2006-2007 “Civil War” comic storyline.

Essentially, something huge is going to happen on screen, which will divide Tony and Steve, and every superhero will have to decide who they’re going to stand by in the aftermath.

The above image from Renner is probably a big hint at what we can expect from the first marketing for the “Captain America” sequel.

Whose side are you on? — Steve Rogers/Captain America or Tony Stark/Iron Man.

Here’s Marvel’s synopsis for the film:

“Captain America: Civil War” picks up where “Avengers: Age of Ultron” left off, as Steve Rogers leads the new team of Avengers in their continued efforts to safeguard humanity. After another international incident involving the Avengers results in collateral damage, political pressure mounts to install a system of accountability and a governing body to determine when to enlist the services of the team. The new status quo fractures the Avengers while they try to protect the world from a new and nefarious villain.

“Captain America: Civil War” will be in theatres May 6, 2016.

