HOUSE OF THE DAY: Actor Jeremy Renner Flipped A $25 Million Los Angeles Mansion

When he’s not starring in action flicks like The Bourne Legacy and The Avengers, actor Jeremy Renner likes to deal in real estate.



According to an August profile in Esquire, Renner has flipped roughly 15 Los Angeles-area homes with his business partner Kristoffer Winters over the past decade.

But this might be his biggest sale yet. A gorgeous Holmby Hills mansion he listed six months ago for $24.95 million has sold, according to Trulia.

The home is a staggering 10,000-square-foot, single-level mansion sitting on two acres of land. It has six bedrooms, 11 baths, five fireplaces, a theatre, and multiple pools and fountains scattered throughout the property.

And although it may be worth the hefty price tag, we won’t know the final figure until the house is out of contract.

The estate was last purchased for $7 million back in 2010, and was rebuilt by architect Philip Vertoch and designed by Kristoffer Winters.

